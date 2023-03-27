KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday marks one month from the beginning of the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, and anyone visiting will start to notice changes and need to be aware parking limitations over the next few weeks.

Union Station says it’s closing the entire South Plaza parking area on Monday, and will close it again beginning this weekend on Sunday, April 2, through early May.

If you’re visiting Union Station or going to the post office during the closure, all parking will be in the West Yards Parking Garage. The first 30 minutes of parking are free, then it costs $6 for up to four hours, $12 for 4-8 hours, and $23 a day if your stay last beyond 8 hours.

The work will lead to the biggest theater stage in NFL Draft history, which will be about the size of a football field.





NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City. Image provided by the Kansas City Sports Commission

The stage design intends to reflect Union Station itself.

“We’ve been in ballrooms or big tents and we try to make them not look like that. Right. But this is the opposite, right? We’ve got this beautiful space and we can just add to it. It’s going to be it’s going to look awesome,” Katie Keenan, NFL senior director of live event operations, previously told FOX4.

The NFL Draft Theater is free for fans to watch. Fans will be allowed on the North Lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial on a first-come-first-served basis. It is standing room only.

The businesses inside Union Station will be closed for the draft, but the NFL will utilize them for operations during the draft.

The parking lot closure is just the beginning of the coming month’s work, which will also include road closures and other disruptions. FOX4 will report on how you can get around the Union Station area as those details are released.