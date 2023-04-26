Construction on the 2023 NFL Draft stage continues at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Ken Price/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfortable walking shoes are a must for every fan planning to attend the 2023 NFL Draft this week.

After parking or arriving as close to the area as possible, the NFL says fans may still have a 30 or 40 minute walk to one of the three draft entrances.

Crossroads Streetcar Stop Location

The closest KC Streetcar Stop that is open for the NFL Draft is at West 19th and Main.

From there fans should take the following route to arrive at Main Entry 1, south of the WWI Museum and Memorial.

1 mile walk Head south on Main Street toward West 20th Street (0.9 mi) Turn right onto Memorial Drive (0.2 mi) Arrive at Main Entry 1 near WWI Museum and Memorial



Park and Ride Dropoff Location

Fans who take advantage of the Park and Ride Shuttle need to first reserve tickets online. The shuttle will pick up fans who park at Hy-Vee Arena and drop those fans off near 25th Street and Summit Street.

From West 25th Street and Summit, fans should take the following route to Main Entry 2.

0.6 mile walk Head east on West 25th Street toward Jefferson Street (0.1) Turn left onto Broadway Blvd/W Pennway Street (436 feet) Turn right onto West Pershing Road (0.4 mi) Arrive at Main Entry 2 at West Pershing Road and Main Street



Rideshare Dropoff Location

Fans relying on rideshare options to and from the Draft will be dropped off in one location and should take the following directions to arrive at Main Entry 1.

0.5 mile walk Head northwest on McGee Trafficway toward East 27th Street (0.1 mi) Turn left onto East 27th Street (0.2) Turn left onto Main Street (177 feet) Turn right onto Memorial Drive (0.1 mi) Arrive at Main Entry 1 near WWI Museum and Memorial

