KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sign lists prices for beverages inside the NFL Draft on April, 27, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bit of advice for fans heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. Don’t leave home without a credit or debit card. The NFL Shop and concessions are all cashless.

Drinks and food are going to add up inside the event. The prices of some beverage options are as follows:

Nonalcoholic Beverages Pepsi/Pepsi Zero $5 20 oz. bottle Starry/Starry Zero $5 20 oz. bottle Fast Twitch Energy Drink $7 12 oz. can Gatorade $6 20 oz. bottle Aquafina Water $4 20 oz. bottle



Beer Bud Light $13 16 oz. can Stella Artois $14 16 oz. can Kona Big Wave $14 16 oz. can Bud Light Seltzer $13 16 oz. can



Wine Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon $12 BarefootPinot Grigio $12 Barefoot Bubbly $15



Spirits Crown Royal Whiskey Lemonade $16 Tanqueray Sevilla Orange & Soda $16 Hail Mary Mule $16 Limonada $16 Captain Libre $16



Fans will pay sales tax in addition to listed prices.

Each fan is allowed to carry in one empty water bottle. The bottles can be refilled at water stations around the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience for free.