KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bit of advice for fans heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. Don’t leave home without a credit or debit card. The NFL Shop and concessions are all cashless.
Drinks and food are going to add up inside the event. The prices of some beverage options are as follows:
- Nonalcoholic Beverages
- Pepsi/Pepsi Zero $5
- 20 oz. bottle
- Starry/Starry Zero $5
- 20 oz. bottle
- Fast Twitch Energy Drink $7
- 12 oz. can
- Gatorade $6
- 20 oz. bottle
- Aquafina Water $4
- 20 oz. bottle
- Pepsi/Pepsi Zero $5
- Beer
- Bud Light $13
- 16 oz. can
- Stella Artois $14
- 16 oz. can
- Kona Big Wave $14
- 16 oz. can
- Bud Light Seltzer $13
- 16 oz. can
- Bud Light $13
- Wine
- Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon $12
- BarefootPinot Grigio $12
- Barefoot Bubbly $15
- Spirits
- Crown Royal Whiskey Lemonade $16
- Tanqueray Sevilla Orange & Soda $16
- Hail Mary Mule $16
- Limonada $16
- Captain Libre $16
Fans will pay sales tax in addition to listed prices.
Each fan is allowed to carry in one empty water bottle. The bottles can be refilled at water stations around the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience for free.