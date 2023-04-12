KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft Experience lets fans test their skills against some of the best NFL stars every to have played the game.

Here is exactly what fans will find when the step inside the NFL Draft Experience near the WWI Museum and Memorial.

Each fan who wants to go inside the NFL Draft Experience must register through the NFL OnePass App. Admission to the free area will not be allowed without registration.

Games

40-Yard Dash

Lace up your shoes and put your speed to the test. Fans can race against opponents and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall.

At 4.22 seconds, newly acquired Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver John Ross holds the record for the fastest 40-yard-dash time at the NFL Combine.

Vertical Jump

Go vertical and try to reach new heights at the vertical jump.

Fans can learn the differential between their reach and the flag hit, just like prospects to at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cornerback Donald Washington and former Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley both soared to 45 inches!

Field Goal Kick

Line up, take a breath and aim for the uprights!

The field goal kick will be available for fans on the lawn at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

During a game in October 2007, Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas made eight field goal attempts to beat the Houston Texans.

Hail Mary

So, you say there’s a chance?

Take a shot at the end zone by throwing a deep pass over defenders into a drop-in net and see just how difficult it is to complete.

Try to break Baker Mayfield’s Hail Mary record of 70.5 yards that he threw against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL PLAY 60 Zone

Fans will find the following games at the NFL Play 60 Zone area, inside the NFL Draft Experience.

Gear up and Go

The pros know the importance of taking care of themselves. That means wearing the right safety equipment for the job.

Drop by this area for kids to try on different football equipment, just like their favorite players wear on gameday.

Play Football Field

Take your game to the next level and learn from the best.

Athletes age 6-14 can huddle up on the Play 360 Football Field and learn from USA Football coaches and NFL players.

There will be clinics, competitions, and demonstrations daily. All clinics are first-come, first-served, based on the following schedule. More information can be found in the NFL OnePass app.

Thursday, April 27 Various between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday, April 28 Various between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 Various between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.



Attractions

Panini Prizm Autograph Stage

Current NFL players and NFL Legends will be available for autograph session at the Panini Prizm Autograph Stage.

A schedule will be available in the NFL OnePass app soon.

Bud Light Bar

Bud Light bars are in place to allow NFL fans to take a break from the fun. You can also snap a selfie at fun photo ops at the bars.

Guest must be at least 21 years old.

Chiefs Kingdom Experience

Kansas City is the home of the Chiefs. Learn more about football history and culture at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience located on the North Lawn.

Run out of the tunnel to the roar of the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, the loudest in the world. Meet cheerleaders and get a picture with KC Wolf.

Step up to the photo wall and get a picture taken to stake your claim to fandom with other Chiefs fans from all over the world.

Draft Stage

Want to know what it feels like to step onto the NFL Draft Stage?

Visit a replica of the stage and take your spot as the No. 1 Draft pick at the podium. Practice your shoutout to all the people who’ve helped you get to where you are.

Look Like A Pro

Fans can also step inside a body-cast mold to look the part of an NFL player. Each mold will bear the logo of an NFL team.

Have a friend take a picture and send it to everyone you know.

Pepsi Team Helmets

All 32 NFL team helmets are available for fans to try on, but these are oversized to show your true fandom.

NFL Locker Room

Fans can also step inside a replica NFL locker room on gameday.

Super Bowl Rings

See all 56 Super Bowl rings up close and take a unique digital photo with your favorite ring on your finger.

The Vince Lombardi Trophies

The most iconic trophy in sports won by the Chiefs, in Super Bowl IV, Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII will also be on display for fans to visit and photograph.