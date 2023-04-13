KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors to Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft won’t have to go far to enjoy some of the city’s famous barbecue.

In fact, anyone attending the event at Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial will be treated to the smell of smokers.

Q39 announced it is one of dozens of local partners chosen to represent Kansas City in the draft. The award-winning restaurant will be smoking its ribs and burnt ends on the lawn near the WWI Museum.

Visitors looking for an actual barbecue restaurant can find Burnt End BBQ inside Crown Center. It’s the closest Kansas City barbecue restaurant to the NFL Draft venue.

Fans who hope to check out some of the most famous joints in Kansas City barbecue history will have to travel a little bit away from the draft area, but they aren’t far.

Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue 1727 Brooklyn Ave 8 minute car ride from Union Station, depending on traffic



Gates Bar-B-Q 3205 Main 8 minute car ride from Union Station, depending on traffic 2.1 mile walk



Jack Stack Barbecue (Freight House Location) 101 W. 22nd Street 0.5 mile walk



Joe’s Kansas City (Gas Station Location) 3002 W. 47th Ave, Kansas City, Kan. 9 minute car ride from Union Station, depending on traffic



Q39 (Actual restaurant location) 1000 W. 39th Street 9 minute car ride from Union Station, depending on traffic



There are hundreds of other barbecue restaurants to try, no matter where you’re staying in town.

The Kansas City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has an app for that!

Download the KC BBQ Experience app and have more than 100 regional barbecue restaurants at your fingertips. The free app is available for both IOS and Android.