KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft takes another big step toward welcoming hundreds of thousands of people to Kansas City Wednesday morning.

From the KC Streetcar and Amtrak to parking and traffic, slight changes may also impact your trip around town through the end of the NFL Draft.

Street Closures

Many of the streets around Union Station closed earlier in April as crews worked to build out the site.

Beginning Wednesday, Main Street between 20th Street and Pershing Road in both directions will also close to pedestrian traffic.

Access to the National WWI Museum and Memorial will also change. Memorial Drive from Wyandotte Street to 31st street will close from April 26-29.

Street Parking

It will be more difficult to find parking near Union Station beginning Wednesday.

Street parking will be restricted from 19th Street to 31st Street and from West Pennway/Broadway Street to McGee Street.

Restrictions will remain in place through April 29.

KC Streetcar Stop

The KC Streetcar stop at Union Station will be closed beginning Wednesday morning. The location will remain closed through the Draft.

After the Union Station stop closes the closest stop to Union Station will be located at 19th and Main in the Crossroads.

Amtrak Impacted

Passengers catching Amtrak at Union Station need to allow extra time to catch a train beginning Wednesday, April 26.

Amtrak passengers will not be allowed to access Union Station starting Wednesday morning. The restrictions will be in place through April 30.

During that time passengers need to be picked up and dropped off at a temporary passenger area located on West 25th Street between Jefferson Street and West Pennway Street.

A shuttle service will be provided to and from Union Station. No parking is available at Union Station during the NFL Draft. Passengers who do not take the shuttle will have a 15-minute walk to the train platforms.

Additional information and the shuttle schedule can be found here.

Advance Parking Reservations

Anyone who plans to drive to the draft can make a parking reservation in one of nearly a dozen parking lots downtown.

List of available parking lots: J.E. Dunn (11 th & Cherry) Ed Wolfe Garage Auditorium Plaza Garage 13 th & Walnut Garage KC Live Garage Crossroads Parking Garage Arts District Garage 1620 Main Street 1700 Main Street 18 th & Vine Surface Lot MCC Penn Valley



Reservations are already open and can be made online. As of Tuesday, making a reservation in one of the lots during the draft will cost around $40.

Power & Light District

While the fun at Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial doesn’t open to the public until Thursday, the Power & Light District’s Draft Party begins Wednesday evening.

NEW BALANCE POP-UP STORE OPENS

TIME: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Located at 1380 Main Street in the Power and Light District

PLAYER INTERVIEWS

TIME: 6 p.m.

Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman will be interviewed during the event at the Power and Light District.

LAINEY WILSON CONCERT

TIME: 8 p.m.

Lainey Wilson will take the P&L Live! stage on Wednesday, April 26.

New Heights Live

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce bring their popular New Heights Podcast to Kansas City.

The sold out live show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Kansas City’s Music Hall near West 13th and Central Street.

Autograph Opportunities

NFL stars and future stars also plan to meet fans beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Reid, Chiefs safety Wednesday, April 26 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Victory Ford 1800 N 100th Terrace, Kansas City, KS



Bijan Robinson, draft prospect Wednesday, April 26 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Barrytowne Verizon Store 6505 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO

