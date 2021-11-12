NFL fans sound off on who complains the most. One player might surprise you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It doesn’t matter which team you cheer for, there always seems to be someone complaining about a penalty, a lack of one, playing the wrong player, or a player not getting to play.
MIBets, a betting site licensed by the Michigan Division of Gaming Enforcement, surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans to see which fan base they believe complains the most. MIBets said 50% of its responders identified as male and 50% identified as female. The average age of the fans who responded to the survey was 34 years old.
This is who they view as the fan base that complains the most.
- Dallas Cowboys
- Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees
- New England Patriots
- Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees
- New York Jets
- Most annoying habit is that they complain about coach/coaching
Kansas City comes in at number 12 on the list and is known to complain about referees during the game the most. Meanwhile, fans of the Arizona Cardinals are thought to complain the least. When they do complain it’s about players.
When it comes to coaches, fans likely won’t be too surprised with the names that made the list of biggest complainers.
- Bill Belichick
- Pete Carroll
- Urban Meyer
- Mike McCarthy
- John Harbaugh
The list of quarterback who are known to complain a lot isn’t shocking either, except for the fifth name on this list.
- Tom Brady
- Aaron Rodgers
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Baker Mayfield
- Patrick Mahomes
That’s right. NFL fans perceive that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes complains more than almost every other NFL quarterback.
MIBets says The Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick also took top spots in their respective categories in its 2020 survey. The site said that makes them reigning and complaining champs.