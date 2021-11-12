NFL fans sound off on who complains the most. One player might surprise you

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, an NFL logo is displayed on a goal post pad during an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions in Detroit. The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices. The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It doesn’t matter which team you cheer for, there always seems to be someone complaining about a penalty, a lack of one, playing the wrong player, or a player not getting to play.

MIBets, a betting site licensed by the Michigan Division of Gaming Enforcement, surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans to see which fan base they believe complains the most. MIBets said 50% of its responders identified as male and 50% identified as female. The average age of the fans who responded to the survey was 34 years old.

This is who they view as the fan base that complains the most.

Dallas Cowboys Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees

New England Patriots Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees

Philadelphia Eagles Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees

Pittsburgh Steelers Most annoying habit is that they complain about referees

New York Jets Most annoying habit is that they complain about coach/coaching



Kansas City comes in at number 12 on the list and is known to complain about referees during the game the most. Meanwhile, fans of the Arizona Cardinals are thought to complain the least. When they do complain it’s about players.

When it comes to coaches, fans likely won’t be too surprised with the names that made the list of biggest complainers.

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

Urban Meyer

Mike McCarthy

John Harbaugh

The list of quarterback who are known to complain a lot isn’t shocking either, except for the fifth name on this list.

Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers

Ben Roethlisberger

Baker Mayfield

Patrick Mahomes

That’s right. NFL fans perceive that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes complains more than almost every other NFL quarterback.

MIBets says The Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick also took top spots in their respective categories in its 2020 survey. The site said that makes them reigning and complaining champs.