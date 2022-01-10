NFL head coach firing tracker: List of coaches let go at season’s end

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins walks the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commonly referred to as “Black Monday,” or “pink slip Monday,” the day after the NFL regular season ends is one of the most interesting times of the year for the league. Most coaches and front office members prepare for their exit meetings with executives wondering whether they will still have their jobs if they’ve had a disappointing season.

It is no surprise that some of the coaches’ names brought up were sitting on the hot seat by mid-season. The firings were kickstarted over the weekend when the Denver Broncos announced a new direction on Sunday.

Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks along the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

This move comes as no surprise to most, considering Denver’s disappointing season despite having a talented roster. Vic Fangio finished his tenure with the Broncos with a 19-30 record, but the main thing is they continue to struggle to find a franchise quarterback.

The 63-year-old veteran never beat the Chiefs during his time with Denver. If a team decides to hire Fangio as their defensive coordinator, it will be a great addition to their franchise. According to reports, new general manager George Paton will lead the search.

Who to watch for? Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan, Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Patriots Inside Linebackers Coach Jarod Mayo, former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson.

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer after eight seasons leading the franchise. During those eight seasons, the Vikings only reached the postseason three times, including the incredible run in 2018 where they reached the NFC Championship Game, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings failed to reach the last two postseasons, going 15-18.

Along with a new head coach, the Vikings will need to make a decision on quarterback Kirk Cousins’ future and revamp the defense, one of the league’s worst.

Who to watch for? Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Matt Nagy was dismissed from his duties Monday after leading the Bears franchise to a 34-31 mark during his tenure, with only one winning season. Nagy led the Bears to the NFC North title in his first season and won coach of the year, but finished with a 20-27 record since then.

This season, the Bears were 2-8 in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ 10 starts. He ended the season ranked last in the league in Total Quarterback Rating (26.0), Veteran QB Andy Dalton was only marginally better. Given Fields’ upside, Chicago is one of the most attractive jobs in this cycle, and that next coach will need to help develop the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Who to watch for? Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier, Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing, Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

This firing shocked many across the league on Monday. The Miami Dolphins decided to move on from head coach Brian Flores after finishing the past two seasons with a winning record. Flores never made the playoffs in three seasons in Miami, but his name could be a hot one during this hiring cycle, even if it’s a defensive coordinator job with a team. The Dolphins started the 2021 season with a 1-7 record before winning eight of the last nine games to close out the year.

Who to watch for? University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson.

With the new rule, teams can start their interviewing process during the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue with their search after firing Urban Meyer in Week 15. Names on their list include Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Lions coach Jim Caldwell, former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Buccaneers coordinators Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Raiders will have a tough decision whenever their season ends after clinching a spot in the playoffs. Since Jon Gruden resigned, the Raiders turned head coaching duties over to Special Team Coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who finished the season 7-5 as an interim coach.