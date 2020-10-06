NFL rules Chiefs-Patriots game safe to play, but some local doctors worry of COVID-19 risk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite COVID-19 cases on both the Chiefs and Patriots, the two teams faced off Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. After testing all players multiple times and following NFL guidelines, the league declared it was safe for the game to go on.

NFL players and coaches have the benefit of being tested for COVID-19 daily. That’s one of the most important tools used to keep the virus from racing through the organizations.

“They have very good processes in the NFL,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Health System. “They’ve been very deliberate about what they want to do. I think moving forward hopefully we can keep everyone safe.”

Hawkinson is on the Chiefs’ Infectious Disease Emergency Response Team, which created the team’s plan for responding to positive COVID-19 cases.

The patriots landed at KCI on Monday, missing star quarterback Cam Newton, and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu was also in isolation after both tested positive for the virus.

“We’re just hoping that Jordan was not around the other quarterbacks or the offensive squad or the head coach or too many other people on the Chiefs for too long,” KU Health Systems’ Dr. Steven Stites said.

Patriots coach Bill Belicheck’s public praise for Newton’s efforts in developing personal relationships with players and personnel, plus the amount of time he spends at the Massachusetts football facility, is concerning when assessing risk to doctors at KU.

“If the guy’s positive and he’s been around other players, the infection risk — you won’t know if they’re positive for 8-10 days,” Stites said. “I don’t know. I’m a little uncertain and frankly, I’d say the same thing to the Chiefs. I don’t know enough of the story of what that dynamic was.”

As part of the NFL protocol, players are tested every day. Having positive players, Chiefs and Patriots also tested as part of the pre-game screening to ensure the game could go on.

St. Luke’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Sarah Boyd said the COVID test administered before the game would detect whether players and coaches are actively shedding the virus. If they passed, they played.

“If they’re tested today and their test is negative, no test is perfect, but if they’re asymptomatic and their test is negative, most likely they do not have COVID,” Boyd said.

While there is a low probability of an outbreak as a result of the game, medical experts do not know everything abut the virus, so it is possible.

According to NFL protocol, players who test positive must be isolated, are forbidden to be at the team facility and can not have contact with players or personnel.