NEW YORK, N.Y. — The XFL will be partnering with the NFL on specific innovation programs to help advance the game of football and increase opportunities for player improvement on and off the field.

One of the points they will key in on are health and safety, as they focus on physical and mental fitness programs for the players, along with the study of playing surfaces and equipment and the sharing of game trends and data.

Dany Garcia, co-owner and chairwoman of the XFL, seems to be looking forward to the collaboration.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” Garcia said. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience.”

She believes the partnership will make the game better in multiple ways.

“We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall,” Garcia said.

Other ideas for the collaboration could include developing the game internationally, and using different technologies to enhance officiating.

“The XFL has shown us that innnovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Troy Vincent.

It will be interesting to see if this collaboration can help bring change to the game and what other impacts it can have on the future of the league.

The XFL will relaunch in Feb. of 2023.

