No. 23 KU beats No. 15 Texas Tech, extends win streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 23rd-ranked Jayhawks are winners of five-straight games, following a 67-61 victory over No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Hope you all enjoyed that hard fought win as much as us 👊 pic.twitter.com/PVGzUZtGqQ — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) February 20, 2021

“It feels like it’s the most complete game played positively since Christmas,” Coach Bill Self said.

Five players finished with double-digit scoring, including David McCormack, who led the team with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji added 14 points. Jalen Wilson recorded a double-double, 11 points and 11 boards. Marcus Garrett and Christian Braun each had 10 points.

“When we have five guys out there, all clicking, all playing for each other and making the right plays, whether it’s scoring, passing,” Wilson said. “Doing anything that we can to win the game, is definitely when we’re going to be clicking.”

Before KU’s current winning streak — the Jayhawks were stuck, losing five of seven games. Coach Self said that’s not the case anymore.

“Guys are taking pride in what wins games. Where I’m not sure that was the case in January,” Self said. “I think we were taking pride in what we thought won games, as opposed to what we know now wins games.”

Kansas will be tested this week as they face Texas and Baylor. But this win is boosting their confidence.

“There’s not a better time for us to peak or to click, going into March,” McCormack said. “Now is when we want to be on the upswing, everybody finds their grooves, everybody finds their niche, brings it to the table and executes every game.”

Kansas plays at No. 12 Texas on Tuesday, then closes out the regular season against No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.