No mask requirement at Arrowhead ahead of Chiefs preseason games; Royals still debating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks returned to Kansas City, Missouri, Monday morning. The city’s emergency order mandates everyone age 5 and older mask up while indoors.

At this point, the newest mandate does not pertain to either Arrowhead or Kauffman stadiums because they are considered outdoor facilities.

The Royals said its team will discuss the mandate and whether masks will be required at Kauffman sometime this week. The team is on a road trip and won’t return home until August 9.

Across the parking lot, the Chiefs have said the organization doesn’t plan to require fans to wear masks at Arrowhead right now. The team’s website does recommend masks for fans who are not fully vaccinated. The team also said that staff who are not vaccinated “will be directed to wear a mask.”

The Chiefs first preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium is on the schedule for August 27. That is the day before the current mask mandate is scheduled to end, unless Mayor Quinton Lucas decides to extend it.

While masks aren’t required at either stadium right now, the Chiefs and Royals organizations have updated COVID-19 terms on tickets to games.

The Chiefs clause says the ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks, hazards and dangers including sickness and the risk of exposure to diseases.

The terms alert the ticket holder that COVID-19 is an “extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.” It goes on to warn that senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable to the virus.

“By entering the stadium and its grounds, holder voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the terms read. Chiefs.com

Fans who buy tickets to a Chiefs game also automatically agree to the team’s Fan Health Promise. It stipulates that fans won’t attend an event if:

They have tested positive for COVID-19 in the 14 days before the event

Are not fully vaccinated and have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 14 days

Have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within 48 hours of the event

The Royals have almost identical terms and conditions printed on tickets for fans attending games at Kauffman stadium. The tickets also notify fans that they abide by the fan health promise.

The Royals warn that due to the “evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic (policies) may continue to be updated from time to time between the purchase of a ticket and the date of the game.