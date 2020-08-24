No place like home after a win for Jaylin Lindsey and Gianluca Busio

Jaylin Lindsey and Gianluca Busio went the full 90 in Sporting’s 2-1 win over Minnesota.

For Busio and Lindsay its’ time for them to return to their new brand-new home — at their age, you might still need parents money to get you by, but they’re living the life of pro athletes.

“I think it’s pretty cool, especially guys, you’ve been playing with for a while now and you’re pretty good friends with. It’s pretty special,” said Busio.

“We’re here and officially sharing the house with Busio and our other roommate Jake Davis. We all have similar interests and we all get along pretty well.” Lindsey said. “We don’t have the parents to say yes or no to, we kind of have our own rules.”

So far, a pretty nice set-up. Lindsey is still putting the bedroom together, but the important stuff in like the TV and of course the shoes.

“Not many compared to Busio, but yeah, I got a decent amount,” Lindsey said.

Wait up, let’s check Busio’s collection.

“Yeah, that’s a good amount!” Lindsey said.

Alright, back to Jaylin “I actually got this desk, we were working on it a couple of days ago.”

How about Gianluca’s set-up, got the bed, TV on the right, the desk is where I spend most of the day, decent size closet too with Bass Pro hats.”

The kitchen? “Kitchen table here, there’s another refrigerator here, obviously, counter-top is really nice.” Nice job guys. They spend early morning here the most. Along with the lobby too, and wait is that a piano?

“There’s no musician here, but I’m trying at one point to get some lessons,” said Lindsey.

“Feel like a real adult now, once I signed up to pay my bills and everything like that. When I moved in it hit me, like this is mature of me right now,” said Busio.

And they are conscious of bills already.

“Minimal lights possible, I can’t have that bill up there,” Lindsey said.

“Water off, lights off!” Busio said.

Of course, with their life, they are not at home much — the time they are. they will watch soccer, maybe shoot some hoops, eat dinner, but who is the chef?

“Jaylin is, he made some good burgers, I’ll give him that. I think our best meal is when we worked together on the first night, I made pasta and he made chicken.” Lindsey said.

Most of all, they are enjoying it.

“I’ve been enjoying it and hopefully it’s all good in the next couple of months,” said Busio. “A learning step for us, as being an adult to being responsible. When we get a house in the future it’s like a piece of cake.” Lindsey said.