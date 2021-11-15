Noah Gray’s 1-yard catch gets him in the end zone for first NFL touchdown

LAS VEGAS — Chiefs rookie tight end Noah Gray had one yard receiving at the end of Sunday night’s game in Las Vegas. But it’s a yard he will likely always remember. That 1-yard catch ended in the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

The catch came in the 3rd quarter. It was the third time Patrick Mahomes had targeted Gray in the game. He failed to catch the other two throws, but came up with the ball in the end zone. Pictures show Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and other teammates celebrating with him following the catch.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate after running back Darrel Williams (31) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Mahomes realized the moment and spoke about it following the Chief’s win Sunday night.

“Obviously a huge moment in the game, and then the guys stepping up and making a big play. I mean Noah, uh, he’s battled every single week to continue to get better and better and for him to make a big catch like that, that was a tough catch in traffic with the ball kinda shooting right through the line of scrimmage. Um, I was just kinda letting him know that was a big touchdown and we got the momentum back in our favor,” Mahomes said about the catch after the game.

Gray was a fifth-round pick out of Duke for the Chiefs. He earned playing time after Jody Fortson tore his Achilles against Washington last month.

Vegas is a town where dreams are either made or broken, and Gray’s catch made one of his dreams come true, and helped Mahomes lead the Chiefs back to the top of the AFC West.