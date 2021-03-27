Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball wins third national championship in five years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball caps off another season as Division II national champions.

The no. 2 Bearcasts dominated no. 1 West Texas A&M 80-54 on Saturday, clinching their third title in the last five years.

BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPS!



Northwest rolls past West Texas A&M 80-54 to win their 3rd national championship in the last 5 years! pic.twitter.com/rnCtOMCIpf — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) March 27, 2021

Northwest forward, Ryan Hawkins led all players with 31 points and 18 rebounds. Three other Bearcats finished with double-digit points, Wes Dreamer, Trevor Hudgins and Luke Waters, while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Northwest Missouri won its last three games by 78 points. According to Bearcat Radio, the athletic department’s official station, the Bearcats dominating run in the Elite 8, breaks the previous record set by Jefferson in 1970.

.@NWBearcatMBB outscored its opponents in the Elite Eight by a total of 78 points!



That breaks the old record for total victory margin in the Elite Eight (previous record was 75 set by Jefferson in 1970). — Bearcat Radio (@BearcatRadio) March 27, 2021

Northwest finishes the season 28-2.