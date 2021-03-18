‘Not where we need to be right now’: KC NWSL working to improve ahead of Challenge Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As training camp nears its end, Kansas City NWSL hopes to take big strides toward improvement ahead of its season-opening Challenge Cup games.

“I think we have a ways to go. I don’t feel as confident as I should be feeling right now,” Head Coach Huw Williams told reporters Thursday.

Kansas City is coming off a 2-0 win over Kansas in a preseason friendly matchup, in which Amy Rodriguez and Brittany Ratcliffe both scored goals.

Williams noted that movement off the ball was good, but finishing still needs to be better.

“We’re not where we need to be right now. The players know it. The players have a high expectation of themselves. The coaching staff has high expectations of our players, too,” Williams said.

The team may not where it needs to be yet, but they’re heading in the right direction.

“I think with each week, it’s gotten better in terms of chemistry, in terms of understanding, ‘Hey, I want the ball to feet,’ versus ‘I want the ball into space.’ So it think just constantly building on that,” forward Ratcliffe said.

Kansas City is slated to face Portland Thorns FC on April 9 to open their 2021 Challenge Cup play.

