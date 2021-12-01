NW Missouri State’s Sam Roberts collects another Player of the Year award

MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the stalwarts of the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats defense is getting high praise.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts is the 2021 Super Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Waynesville, Missouri, product has recorded 17 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games this season. The MIAA Defensive Player of the Year has at least a half-tackle for loss in 11 different games.

Northwest Missouri garnered the most Super Region 3 selections with six. Northwest also had four first-team picks (the most in the region) and two second-team honorees.

The Bearcats are on the road this Saturday to face no. 1 ranked Ferris State in the Super Region 3 final at noon CT.