NWSL releases schedule for 2021 Challenge Cup; KC NWSL debuts April 9

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The National Women’s Soccer league released the full 21-game schedule for the 2021 Challenge Cup.

▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬

═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂

◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤

█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬

◥█████◤

══╩══╩═

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬ just dropping…

╬═╬

╬═╬ the Challenge Cup

╬═╬ schedule right here

╬═╬

╬═╬😎/

╬═╬/▌

╬═╬/ — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) March 9, 2021

KC NWSL will debut on April 9 when they face the Portland Thorns in Portland. Their first home match will be on April 26 when they host the Houston Dash.

The Challenge Cup format splits the 10 teams into an East and West division.

East – Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, KC NWSL, Portland Thorns & OL Reign

– Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, KC NWSL, Portland Thorns & OL Reign West – North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Racing Louisville FC, Sky Blue FC, Washington Spirit

Each team will play two home games and two away games in their division. The winner of each division will play in a championship game on May 8.

Full Schedule

Friday, April 9 – at Portland Thorns FC – 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20 – at Chicago Red Stars – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 26 – vs Houston Dash – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 – vs OL Reign – 4:30 p.m.

All KC NWSL matches will be streamed on Paramount+. The championship game will be on Paramount+ and CBS.