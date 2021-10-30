‘Obviously that was a mistake on my part’: Tyrann Mathieu apologizes for social media comments

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, intercepts a pass attempt in front of teammate Ben Niemann in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu apologized Saturday for social media comments directed towards Chiefs fans.

Mathieu said the Chiefs fan base “might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports” in response to a comment on an Instagram post by a teammate.

“Obviously that was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu said. “I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have, I think as a team we could say the same. Frustration tends to build up. People that really know me, teammates, people I know in the community, even fans I come across in a gas station, all these people I think can see me being a genuine person.

“I shouldn’t have used those words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. Just looking forward to playing better, doing better, and I think most importantly not being a distraction to my team.”

The Chiefs are set to play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.