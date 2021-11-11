Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams after considering move to Chiefs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Odell Beckham Jr. was free to sign with anyone and chose the Los Angeles Rams.

After clearing waivers on Tuesday, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver was eyeing a future with the Kansas City Chiefs and several other teams, according to several reports.

Just 10 days after trading for Von Miller, the Rams agreed to terms with the 29-year-old.

The Browns released Beckham last week after excusing him from multiple practices. Cleveland will pay Beckham $4.25 million on the reconstructed contract. He’d asked to be traded in the off-season and before the trading deadline.

The reason behind the request was that Beckham said he never developed an on-field connection with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham’s father shared an 11-minute video on social media, hours before the trade deadline last week, of plays in which Mayfield didn’t pass Beckham the ball.

Beckham finished his Cleveland career with seven catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season. He had only two 100-yard games in 29 games after joining Cleveland in the 2019 blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.