OFFICIAL: Oklahoma and Texas will not renew grants of media rights past 2025

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on stage behind mannequins wearing Texas and Oklahoma uniforms during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma and University of Texas will not renew their grants of media rights with the Big 12 once it expires in 2025.

The Sooners and Longhorns issued a joint statement Monday:

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grans of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future, Joint Statement

Rumors have surfaced that the schools plan on joining the SEC, a move the University of Missouri made in 2012.

The move could impact the Power 5 conference landscape by essentially making the SEC a super-conference.

Former Big 12 quarterback for Texas Tech and current Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes reacted to the rumors saying he hopes the Red Raiders can make a move that benefits them as well.

“They’re doing whatever’s best, they think’s best for them and hoping that Texas Tech finds a way to do something similar or find a way to build the conference back up so that when we compete, when we’re winning games, we can have a chance to be in those playoff games,” Mahomes said.