Oklahoma men’s basketball head coach, Kansas native Lon Kruger to retire

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma officials confirmed this afternoon beloved men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger will retire.

Kruger is from Silver Lake, Kan. and is 68 years old.

In 10 seasons as the Sooners coach, Kruger was 195-128, with seven NCAA Tournament appearances including the Final Four in 2016.

Kruger is considered one of the more underrated coaches of his generation. One of only three coaches to lead five different programs to the NCAA tournament. He went to 20 NCAA tournaments and two Final Fours. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 25, 2021

He has served as the head coach of the University of Texas–Pan American, Kansas State, the University of Florida, the University of Illinois, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Kruger signed on as OU’s head coach in 2011.

In 35 seasons as a head coach in college, Kruger was 674-432, for a .609 winning percentage.

He also spent three seasons as the coach of the Hawks, going 69-122 from 2000 to 2003.

Kruger is one of only three coaches, and the first to lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament. His teams have participated in 17 NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Fours (1994 with Florida; 2016 with Oklahoma).

A Wildcat for life



Congrats on your retirement, Coach @LonKruger. pic.twitter.com/KGKIdtk0iJ — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) March 25, 2021

Kruger was a star player at Kansas State, winning Big Eight Player of the Year honors in both 1973 and 1974, and was drafted in both pro basketball and pro baseball and even got a tryout in football with the Dallas Cowboys.