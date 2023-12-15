OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe middle school girl got the shot of a lifetime Thursday night.

Mission Trail beat Prairie Trail in the Olathe Middle Schools 7th Grade Championship game after one player beat the buzzer to win it all.

Santa Fe Trail student Sara Williams and her dad Andrew Williams capture the wild moment on video when seventh-grader Lucy Zimmerman made a half-court shot with seconds to spare.

Watch the buzzer beater in the video player above.

Mission Trail were down by 2 points with 5 seconds left in Olathe’s 7th Grade Championship.

After inbounding the ball and a quick pass, Lucy launched it at the last second from half court — and made it.

The Timberwolves ended up beating the Huskies for the city’s 7th grade title.

It was a fun week for Mission Trail students. Their 8th grade girls team finished undefeated and also won the city championship.