HOUSTON, Texas — An Olathe South alum made history in his Major League Baseball debut.

Isaiah Campbell is a right-handed pitcher for the Seattle Mariners and was drafted by the organization in 2019 in the MLB Competitive Balance Draft. Before that, Campbell spent three years at Arkansas.

On Friday, Campbell made his big league debut in relief for the Mariners in the eighth inning, earning his first MLB strikeout in his lone inning on just 13 pitches without giving up any stats.

Just by making it to the majors, Campbell is the second player born in Portugal to play in the MLB. The first was outfielder/catcher Frank Thompson, who debuted in 1875 and played 12 games.

Campbell was born in Angra de Heroismo, Portugal, because of his Air Force father, Parry, who was stationed there and was in attendance for the game.

As a relief pitcher, Campbell will get several more chances to appear in more games after the All-Star break.

And with the Mariners at 3.5 games outside of a wild card spot, the 6’4, 230-pound pitcher will need to build on his first quality showing to bolster their bullpen for a playoff push.