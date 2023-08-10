IOWA CITY, Iowa — More Iowa and Iowa State football players, including one with Kansas City-area ties, have now been charged in a sports gambling investigation.

Three University of Iowa football players, a University of Iowa graduate assistant, and three Iowa State University football players have been charged with tampering with records after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s sting.

According to court documents, Olathe North alum Arland Bruce IV, who was a football player for Iowa for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons, engaged in a scheme with a man named Vincent Bruce to disguise Arland’s identity to allow him to place sports wagers.

The court documents also accuses Arland of allowing then-fellow teammate, Harry Reginald Bracy II (also known as Reggie), to also use the sports wagering account to place bets.

Arland allegedly placed 132 online sports wagers on the sports betting platform Draft Kings that totaled over $4,342.

Eleven of those wagers were for Iowa football events during the 2021-2022 season while he was a player, court documents say. He also placed eight wagers on Iowa football events during the 2022-2023 season.

The former Iowa wide receiver transferred to Oklahoma State in the offseason and is expected to be a contributor for the Cowboys.