PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons is on the move.

The Olathe North alum was traded to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. This move comes after Arizona declined to pick up Simmons’ fifth-year option.

The 2020 first-round pick out of Clemson marveled NFL personnel with his positional versatility. At 6’4, 240 pounds, he played at cornerback, safety, linebacker and defensive end in college.

He continued to switch between linebacker and safety for the Cardinals and began this season playing primarily safety.

.In 50 games in three years, Simmons garnered 258 tackles (13 for loss), 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

The Giants play at Arizona in Week 2.