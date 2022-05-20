DOHA, Qatar — A Kansas City-area official will feature as an assistant referee when the FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar this year.

The world’s eyes will be on Qatar this November when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off and the best soccer players from around the globe journey toward the lifting the trophy and etching their names in the history books.

Every four years, FIFA selects over 100 referees to take officiate games at the World Cup and among those selected in 2022 is Kyle Atkins of Olathe, Kansas.

The Kansas Referee Program made the announcement after the official list was released by FIFA.

It is with great honor to officially announce that our very own Kyle Atkins (Olathe, KS) has been selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November! Join us in congratulating Kyle on his selection and how proud the entire Kansas Referee Program is of him! Kyle’s humble beginning was on the local fields of the @heartlandsoccer. An environment for growth and development as an official played a part in his progression to this prestigious appointment. This is a reminder that our officials need a place to grow and develop just like the players. Please keep this in mind week in and week out. Your patience and sportsmanship might be helping develop the next World Cup referee! Kansas Referee Program

Atkins is one-of-five officials from the United States that will be present during matches at the World Cup.

List of Officials from USA

Ismail Elfath – Referee

Kyle Atkins – Assistant Referee

Kathryn Nesbitt – Assistant Referee

Corey Parker – Assistant Referee

Armando Villareal – Video Match Official

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, women referees will officiate matches including Kathryn Nesbitt from the United States.

“I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational,” FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina said. “They deserve to be at the FIFA World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level, and that’s the important factor for us.”