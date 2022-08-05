GREENSBORO, N.C. — Youth sports are thriving in the Kansas City area.

Olathe native and nine-year-old Aubree Dunigan made history on Thursday at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games by breaking the Girls Turbo Javelin record with a distance of 95 feet.

The previous record was 86.9 feet.

Dunigan’s feat would have shattered the 9u boys record and won the 12u girls competition as well.

Along with the javelin throw, Dunigan also has experience in the 60m, 200m, 800m and long jump. Her brother, 11-year-old Corric, competed in the same event and placed fourth with a throw of 110 feet.

Corric has competed in the 200m, high jump and long jump along with the javelin throw.

The duo also placed fifth in the high jump giving them AAU All-American titles.