One driver is hoping Dover will be the medicine for his winless streak

DOVER, Del. – Jimmie Johnson will have two chances to get to victory lane this weekend at Dover International Speedway. His chances look better than average, Dover was the site of his last win all the way back on June 4, 2017.

Johnson is sitting just outside the playoff standings, 25 points behind 16th place teammate William Byron. A win locks in a spot for him in the playoffs in the final season of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

In his career, Dover, has always been a special place for Johnson. He has picked up 11 wins in his 36 career starts. That gives him a pretty good winning percentage of just over 30 percent.

It has been a long 117 races without a victory for a guy that is not used to losing streaks.

“We’re very excited for this weekend at Dover,” said Johnson, “it’s hands-down my favorite track.”

So, it will not be a surprise if Johnson is sitting in victory lane at least once this weekend at Dover.

The first Dover race is set for 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon and followed by the final race on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

