KANSAS CITY, Mo — It’s time for college basketball in Kansas City. The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tips Wednesday, and the women’s tournament starts Thursday.

There’s just one game Wednesday at 6 p.m. as Kansas State takes on West Virginia at the T-Mobile Center. From there, games run all the way through Sunday afternoon.

Still, some roads downtown are already shut down to make room for the Big 12 fun. On Tuesday, crews installed the centerpiece, a basketball court where fans can compete and win prizes all week.

They’re expecting thousands of fans to bring in close to $20 million to Kansas City.

“Only our biggest week of the year,” said Jason Bradley, director of entertainment at Power & Light.

Bradley said the party starts at noon Wednesday. The rest of the week, it runs from 9 a.m. to sometimes 3 a.m.

“Constant activity outside, whether it be pep rallies — we give out I don’t even know how many thousands of dollars’ worth of stuff. We just throw out to the guests,” Bradley said.

Organizers are warning downtown drivers and residents of road closures they need to be aware of:

Grand Boulevard (between 13th St. and Truman Road) — closed starting at 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Oak Street (between 13th Terrace and Truman Road North Drive) — limited to two lanes starting at noon Wednesday, March 9, through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

14th Street (between Main and Walnut streets) — closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday, March 7, through midnight Sunday, March 13. There will be valet access to 14th between Main and Walnut during the closure.

14th Street (between Walnut St. and Grand Blvd.) — closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday, March 7, through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Walnut Street (between 13th St. and Truman Road) — closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday, March 7, through 6 a.m. Monday, March 14.

Truman Road (from Oak St. to Walnut St., including the Grand Boulevard Bridge) will be limited to one lane starting at 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Residents and guests of Two Light apartments will have access to the building’s garage throughout the event.

In addition, Kansas City’s Big 12 Run will close the following streets on Saturday, March 12, on a rolling basis starting at 9 a.m. until the conclusion of the race (approximately 10:30 a.m.)

Grand Blvd. between 8th and 13th streets

8th St. between Grand Blvd. and Holmes St.

Holmes St. between 8th and 18th streets

18th St. between Holmes St. and Grand Blvd.

Grand Blvd. between Truman Road and 18th St.

Truman Road between Oak St. and Grand Blvd.

Oak St. between 9th St. and Truman Road

9th St. between Grand Blvd. and Oak St.

Traffic will be allowed to cross the race route when KCPD deems it safe to do so. The course map can be found at big12run.com.

Not included in these lists are streets closed or impacted by construction.

“I always encourage people to park a few blocks away, take advantage of the streetcar,” Bradley said. “That’s by far the best bet to get down here.”

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship tips off Thursday at Municipal Auditorium. It’s the first time the tournament will be at full capacity since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I’ve been calling this sort of Big 12 2.0. in turn of 2020 taking that away from us,” said Jessica Blubaugh, director of WIN for KC. “So we’re excited to have them back here and be full house, full action. Great teams playing basketball.”

She said will be a second FanFest at Barney Allis Plaza. Adults and kids can play basketball-themed games, get a bite at the BBQ festival then root for their favorite women’s Big 12 team.

At both venues, masks are encouraged, but not required.