Fans gather outside the draft theater during the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City was in the main spotlight this weekend for the NFL Draft.

The NFL announced Monday that a total of 54.4 million viewers around the country tuned into the Draft from Thursday to Saturday in the three-day event.

The 2023 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 6.0 million viewers both TV and Digital across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels. In addition, viewership was up 12 percent from the 2022 Draft in Las Vegas.

The NFL said the daily average audience improved year-over-year when compared to 2022.

Fans from around the country also showed support by attending the Draft, with the final attendance number calculated as 312,000 fans at the Union Station and the Draft Experience.

The 2024 Draft will be located in Detroit.