OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In honor of the University of Kansas securing its fourth NCAA title, the city of Overland Park has declared Tuesday, April 19, as Christian Braun Day.

The Kansas native scored 12 points, made 12 rebounds and had three assists, playing all 40 minutes of the championship game.

He was named Mr. Kansas Basketball and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year before starting his college career with the Jayhawks.

The Blue Valley Northwest High School alum was also celebrated by his alma mater when Principal Amy Pressly declared Monday, April 4, Christian Braun Day.