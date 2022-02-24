INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets added Overland Park native and former Sporting Kansas City II defender Christian Duke to the roster.

Duke signed a one-year deal after spending time in the Sporting Kansas City development ranks since 2014.

His father, Chris, played for the Comets from 1989 to 1991, and his brother, Cam, plays for Sporting Kansas City’s senior team.

“I am beyond excited to be joining a Championship caliber team and hope to provide anything I can to help this team win the league,” Duke said. “I remember as a kid, watching my dad wear this same jersey, so to get an opportunity to follow in his footsteps and play for this great historic club is a privilege. I can’t wait to get to work. Thank you to Coach Gibson and the staff for making this possible.”

The 30-year-old defender will wear the No. 20 jersey, the same jersey worn by his father.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add a player of Christian’s caliber to the club,” Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski said. “His resume speaks for itself and will be a welcome addition to the Comets’ backline.”

The Comets currently sit atop the Central Division with a 10-3-1 record.