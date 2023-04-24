GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era in Green Bay as the Packers have reportedly traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets and Packers are in agreement that they will send the future Hall of Fame quarterback to the Big Apple.

Trade details are as follows:

Green Bay Packers receive:

2023 First Round Pick (#13)

2023 Second Round Pick (#42)

2023 Sixth Round Pick (#207)

Conditional 2024 2nd Round Pick Upgraded to 1st Round Pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays for New York.



New York Jets receive:

QB Aaron Rodgers

2023 First Round Pick (#15)

2023 5th Round Pick (#170)

Aaron Rodgers was selected 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green and Gold. He has built up a Hall of Fame resume with four All-Pro selections, four MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP, and a Super Bowl ring.

The California native holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in Green Bay history with 475.

In his last game with the Packers at Lambeau Field, Rodgers had 205 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception en route to a 16-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

He now joins a New York Jets team with an abundance of young talent in Garrett Wilson and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Rodgers also links up with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year deal back in mid-March.



It appears the Green Bay Packers will now look to Jordan Love as their next signal caller. Love, who received high praise from Rodgers, was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State and has appeared in ten games throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

This is a developing story.