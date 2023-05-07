PHOENIX, Ariz. — Park Hill alum Landry Shamet brought major contributions to the Phoenix Suns 129-124 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening.

Shamet put up a playoff career-high 19 points, knocking down five three-pointers in 30 minutes. off the bench. He led all bench scorers.

His previous playoff career-high was 18 points back in the 2020 playoffs when he played for the Los Angele Clippers.

Shamet is not the only person from the Kansas City area in the series. Nuggets shooting guard Christian Braun attended Blue Valley Northwest and Suns forward Ish Wainright attended Raytown South high school for two years.

The win evens the series up at 2-2. Game 5 will be Tuesday in Denver.