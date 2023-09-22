SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Park Hill alum and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell made the most of his first opportunity in primetime.

The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on Thursday Night Football on a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy.

Bell also had another nice catch for a first first down that deflected off Deebo Samuel and into Bell’s hands for 15 yards and a first down.

“Surreal man, excited, blessed,” Bell said as he received the game ball from his first touchdown. “It’s going home. My mom’s gonna love it.”

He finished the game with two receptions for 24 yards and a score. With 49ers starting receiver Brandon Aiyuk out due to injury, Bell filled in admirably, but it was no surprise to him.

“I definitely expected myself to play well. That’s kind of the pride and pressure I put on myself every snap that I’m out there. I expect nothing but excellence from myself.”