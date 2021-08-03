Park Hill pole vaulter Chris Nilsen wins silver in Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Christopher Nilsen of Team United States celebrates during the Men’s Pole Vault Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TOKYO — Park Hill pole vaulter Chris Nilsen went toe-to-toe with Sweden’s Armand Duplantis to make the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After both competitors successfully cleared 5.97 meters, Nilsen was unable to vault over 6.02 meters and won the silver medal.

The 23-year-old who attended the University of South Dakota finished ahead of Brazil’s Thiago Braz who failed 5.92 meters three times.

Lee’s Summit pole vaulter KC Lightfoot placed fourth.

Duplantis had no fouls during his performance until his attempt at the world record 6.19 m.