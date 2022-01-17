Parkville bar takes center stage for Chiefs-Bills game Sunday

PARKVILLE, Mo. — The wings are the thing to order if you go to Al’s Bar and Grill on Highway 45.

“In Buffalo, we don’t eat a chicken wing. When you’re eating it on one end and then it’s poking you in the ear on the other side, that’s not a chicken wing,” owner Al Burns said Monday.

Buffalo wings, or apparently just “wings” if you’re from Buffalo, are never dunked in ranch dressing either. Burns would know. He was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, and came to Kansas City 26 years ago.

“After I moved here, I couldn’t find a decent chicken wing in this town,” he said.

Burns opened up his bar 12 years ago.

“We sell probably 1,600 pounds of chicken wings a week, which is well over 10,000 or 12,000 wings a week,” he said.

Besides the wings you’ll notice a lot of Bills memorabilia inside the restaurant. It’s 992 miles away from Orchard Park, New York — right in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s still the same place,” customer Dana Gully said Monday. “It hasn’t changed a bit.”

That’s what Gully likes about the restaurant. He said there’s never any trouble at the bar.

“We give each other a lot of crap, and if you can’t take it, you probably shouldn’t be in here sometimes, but it’s all in good fun,” he continued. “That’s about all I can say about it. I think he would agree to that, too.”

Both the Chiefs and the Bills have been around since 1960 when the old American Football League began. This weekend they’ll face off once again.

Sunday’s game will be a rematch of an October regular season game where the Bills came out on top — and of last season’s AFC Championship game that the Chiefs won. Burns was also featured in January 2021, right before the two teams played one another.

This will be the fifth time the Bills and Chiefs have met in the playoffs alone, and as Burns said Monday, the teams have a lot of history together.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Burns said of the rivalry. “There’s been a lot of trash talking between each other. We’re an official Bills Backer bar, and you’d be surprised how many Bills fans are in Kansas City.”