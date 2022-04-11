KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced a new partnership as it works to preserve and celebrate the history of African American baseball and the impact players had on America.

First Business Bank is now the official bank of the United States Mint Negro Leagues Commemorative Coins program.

It means fans will likely begin seeing marketing and advertising encouraging them to buy the collectible coins.

The U.S. Treasury produced a three-coin series to commemorate the Centennial of Negro Leagues Baseball. They are the first-ever Mint coins honoring the Negro Leagues. The coins are available in $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar coins.

The coins were released by the U.S. Mint in January.

The museum will benefit from funds raised through coin sales, after the U.S. Treasury has recouped its expenses. The program could raise as much as $6 million for the Negro Leagues Museum, if all the coins are sold.

The Mint takes online orders or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.

