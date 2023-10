DENVER, Co — One of the best players in the league will be playing hampered on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed Sunday morning that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ill, but have not given him a status designation yet.

Injury report update: QB Patrick Mahomes (Illness) – No Game Status Designation. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 29, 2023

Mahomes will likely still play, and look to pull off what the likes of Michael Jordan have in the past by playing with a queasy stomach. Keep in mind they’re playing in altitude today and the Denver Broncos are hungry to snap a long streak of losses at hands of the Chiefs.