Patrick Mahomes receives COVID-19 vaccine to protect daughter Sterling Skye

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine, even though he’s not required by the NFL to do so.

During a virtual meeting Monday morning, Mahomes said his reason to get the vaccine was to help protect his two month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

“It’s a personal decision for everybody,” Mahomes said.

Tyrann Mathieu has not been vaccinated, but said he plans to.

“I have not gotten my vaccination yet,” Mathieu said during a virtual call with the Chiefs Monday. “I’m hoping to get it soon, but it’s a choice for everybody.”

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to teams regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and the upcoming 2021 season.

According to the memo, all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees will be required to be vaccinated to keep their tiered access without a “bon fide medical or religious ground.”

A deal between the NFL and NFLPA says players will not be required to receive the vaccine, however the league does plan to relax some regulations as players and teams reach certain thresholds of vaccinations.

Tier 1 includes coaches and football personnel whose job required direct access to players for extended periods of time. Tier 2 consists of additional personnel who may come in contact with players or other Tier 1 employees.

Here’s the full NFL memo, which also says teams must report weekly the number of employees who are vaccinated, as conversations with the NFLPA continue on the thresholds at which protocols on testing, PPE, travel, etc., can be relaxed. pic.twitter.com/FXuIhFP6Vh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2021

Teams are also expected to use stadiums or training facilities as vaccination sites for staff, players and family members through “Vaccination Days,” as well as provide and schedule vaccine information sessions for all personnel and families.

Clubs will need to report the percentage of tiered staff that is vaccinated starting Monday, April 18. It will be reported weekly moving forward.