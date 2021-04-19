Patrick Mahomes says he’s adjusting to fatherhood during the offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a different kind of offseason for Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He’s recovering from foot surgery to repair turf toe. The procedure had him sporting a boot for weeks, but Mahomes said he believed his recovery is ahead of schedule. He was also out of the boot in time for the Masters earlier this month.

On a media call ahead of offseason workouts Monday, Mahomes said he’s also adjusting to fatherhood and getting to know his 2-month-old daughter Sterling Syke.

“I’ve had to learn a lot there, probably more than I’ve learned in my entire life until till now,” Mahomes said. “How to take care of a baby and raise a little baby girl and try to make, give her the best opportunity and the best life as possible.”

As any parent knows, doing that takes a lot of time and investment. The responsibility of becoming a parent means Mahomes isn’t finding as much time as he once did for some of his hobbies.

“Definitely not as much golf. Golf time has cut down significantly and video games, but I still am able to gather every once in a while,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs QB and fiancé Brittany Matthews have been able to enjoy being new parents without giving up all of their past times. They traveled to Spring Training to see the Royals, in which they are part owners, and also enjoyed opening day as a family. The couple took their daughter to an NBA game too.

“I mean it’s a special thing you want to be around her as much as possible,” Mahomes said. “We still take trips here and there but we’re able to take her with us, luckily enough, and be able to spend time with her as much as we can.”