Patrick Mahomes sets another NFL record, aims to add to it next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has another NFL record to add to his ever-growing list of accolades and achievements.

Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs comeback win against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Those 337 yards meant Mahomes broke Kurt Warner’s record for most passing yards through 50 career starts. Warner’s record of 14,372 passing yards in his first 50 games stood for 20 years. Mahomes surpassed Warner racking up 14,489 by the end of Sunday’s game, his 47th career start.

The Chiefs quarterback expects to distance himself even further next week. He has three more games to add passing yards to his career total before hitting the 50-game mark.

Mahomes can add the latest record to his already impressive list.

He won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2018, his first year as a starter with the Chiefs. Mahomes passed for more than 5,000 yards and threw for 50 touchdowns that season.

He also led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship the past three seasons, and to the Super Bowl the past two years. Mahomes and his team won Super Bowl LIV which brought Kansas City’s its first title in 50 years.

Mahomes honors are just as impressive off the field, winning the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. He also named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the year in 2020.