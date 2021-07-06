Patrick Mahomes to host free clinics for football coaches

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw the ball during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inks a deal with USA Football to host three football coaching clinics this summer.

According to ESPN, Webb City High School coach John Roderique and Rockwood Summit High School coach Mike Bellars will lead the clinics. The idea is to show coaches the best way to teach athletes based on age and still level.

We are proud to team up with @USAFootball and provide grants to 15 youth football leagues and host three youth football coaching clinics across Missouri this summer! 🏈



Clinic Dates:

– July 27. Olathe, KS

– July 31. Web City, MO

– Aug 7. KC, MO pic.twitter.com/jy9p8IJQRf — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) July 6, 2021

Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies foundation is also providing $2,000 grants to 15 youth football leagues.