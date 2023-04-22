OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Youth football players and high schoolers could get some training from some influential people on Sunday.

RackCoach and The ShareWaves Foundation are hosting The Sharp Performance Spring Football Skills and Drills Camp for kids ages five to 14 at Shawnee Mission South High School.

The camp begins at 11 a.m. and is open to boys and girls. The camp fee is $50.

The ShareWaves Foundation will host the Parent Fair during the Combine with speakers touching on topics like nutrition, character building, recruiting, social media and strength and conditioning. The fee for the Parent Fair is $20 and includes lunch.

At 1 p.m., there will be a free high school combine (called the High School Football Festival) for sophomores and juniors that will have more than 100 college coaches and recruiters will on-site to watch.

The camp will feature Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe and a host of Kansas football players like quarterback Jalon Daniels, cornerback Cobee Bryant and safety Kenny Logan Jr.

RackCoach is a weight room software company based in Overland Park that works with 1,200 high schools across the country.