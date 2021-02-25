PBR rodeo returning to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center in March with 20% capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets go on sale Friday for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and now we know what the next big sporting event will be at the venue.

Professional Bull Riding is back in town for its Unleash the Beast series. Two shows are scheduled: 6:45 p.m. March 20 will be round 1, and 1:45 p.m. March 21 will be round 2 and the championship.

Tickets for this event go on sale Wednesday, March 3, on T-Mobile Center’s website with seats starting at $15, plus fees and taxes.

The same 20% capacity limit and face mask requirements that are in place for the Big 12 Tournament will apply for the PBR event.