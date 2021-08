DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion. The Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

The game took place more than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a hit. It was the first time one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history got the opportunity to host real big-league ball.

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox players walk on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees at bat during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: A hot air balloon is seen during the third inning between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox leaves the game during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Tyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees beats a tag by Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates a walk off two run home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Actor Kevin Costner walks onto the field prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Actor Kevin Costner speaks to the crowd prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: A detailed view of the cleats worn by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts to a strike out during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees anticipates a pitch during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox anticipates a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

