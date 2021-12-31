‘Praying for a miracle’: Bill Self asking for prayers for former Jayhawk after crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after a car crash in Osage County, Kansas Thursday morning.

Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest in the fence line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Muscadin is reported to have serious injuries. The crash took place just after 3 a.m. on I-335.

“It’s bad.” Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self said.

Self said Muscadin called him at 9:56 p.m. He did not answer because he wasn’t near his phone.

“Gethro, he’s definitely fighting for his life,” Self said. “It would be a very, very, very, very long recovery if he’s able to get through this. So I’m praying for a miracle.”

Self said the driver of the vehicle, a friend of Muscadin, is expected to be OK. Self tweeted about the former player Thursday afternoon.

Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident. He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life. — Bill Self (@CoachBillSelf) December 30, 2021

Muscadin played in 12 games for the Jayhawks in the 2020-21 season before transferring.