‘Praying for a miracle’: Bill Self asking for prayers for former Jayhawk after crash

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after a car crash in Osage County, Kansas Thursday morning.

Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest in the fence line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Muscadin is reported to have serious injuries. The crash took place just after 3 a.m. on I-335.

“It’s bad.” Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self said.

Self said Muscadin called him at 9:56 p.m. He did not answer because he wasn’t near his phone.

“Gethro, he’s definitely fighting for his life,” Self said. “It would be a very, very, very, very long recovery if he’s able to get through this. So I’m praying for a miracle.”

Self said the driver of the vehicle, a friend of Muscadin, is expected to be OK. Self tweeted about the former player Thursday afternoon.

Muscadin played in 12 games for the Jayhawks in the 2020-21 season before transferring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first