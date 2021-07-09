‘Pretty ridiculous to me’: Mahomes disappointed Sha’Carri Richardson was left off Olympic relay team

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) — EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 19: Sha’Carri Richardson raises her fist after winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

STATELINE, Nev. — When Olympic qualifying sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana during the Olympic trials, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his feelings toward the suspension public when he tweeted, “This is so trash man… just let her run!”

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

Now, USA Track & Field has decided not to include Richardson on the 4×100 Olympic relay team in Tokyo, despite the suspension being over before that race takes place.

Mahomes tweeted his immediate reaction, “Lol that is so crazy man…smh” and went on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday to share feelings on the decision.

I’m not gonna go into the finer things as far as the marijuana and all that different type of stuff. But I do think the rule was in place that she was at least able to run the 4×1. For her to be left off after all the hard work and dedication that she’s put into the sport and her to be one of the bright young stars for the USA, it’s just disappointing that she got left off after she put in the work. She made a mistake like we all make mistakes, whatever way that is. To give her an extra almost-ban to not let her be at the Olympics at all, it’s pretty ridiculous to me. Patrick Mahomes on First Take

Patrick Mahomes speaks on Sha'Carri Richardson being left off the Olympic relay team.



"She put in the work. Even though she made a mistake, like we all make mistakes … to not let her be at the Olympics at all is pretty ridiculous to me." pic.twitter.com/MUqxqzl3ye — First Take (@FirstTake) July 8, 2021

Richardson, 21, appeared on the Today after the news broke of her suspension and said she used marijuana to cope with the death of her mother shortly before the trials.

The Olympic sprinter said she she takes responsibility for her actions and has many more Olympic games ahead of her.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human,” Richardson said. “I’m you. I just happen to run a little faster.”