KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charles Harris reports to Training Camp with the Detroit Lions and Ish Wainwright is busy with a new look Phoenix Suns team. But this weekend, they’re busy giving back to the city they’re from.

“It’s good to pay it forward and also set an example. There is a generation of people playing professional sports , doing big things in our industries,” Harris said. “Being willing, making it possible to give back to the city to give back, that’s something for us to show as well, our token of appreciation. So, this isn’t for us, this isn’t for our brand, this is for the city. And to pay back some sort of contribution to back to the city.”

Both former stars at Lincoln Prep and Raytown South are collaborating for the first time to offer free camps in football and basketball to local kids along with a Block Party celebration.

“We’re showing them that there’s a way to get out of Kansas City, so people are stuck in the city, some people are stuck in life, but this is living proof there are ways to get out of Kansas City,” Wainwright said. “Not just with sports, but in entertainment, in entrepreneurship, in business, the speakers that are going to be there.”

For Wainwright this effort has deeper meaning. His father Calvin passed away last year and was beloved for contributing to the youth in the area.

“It’s meaning more than the world to me. He’s impacted so many generations way before me. And just to be able to community, something he did naturally every day, every year with night hoops,” Wainwright said. “Being able to give back and have the names on there, Charles name on their also, it means a lot. Seeing all his teammates, his classmates, they’re excited to see how this turns out. Also, hearing from kids, they DM me saying they can’t wait to be a part of this, it’s exciting, I can’t wait.”

As for the camp. It’s time to learn.

“We just want it to be hands on and just show them you’ve got to work on this game to get to the next level,” Wainwright said.

“We’re not looking for perfection, I don’t want those kids out there, like, I’m going to get a scholarship today. This is for you to ask the basic fundamental questions, get back to the basics, you know, simple moves,” Harris said.

“This is a chance not just to learn on the sports side of things, but also, young entrepreneurs that are out there, still working and still trying to get to the top and this is just an outlet to get that going,” Wainwright said.